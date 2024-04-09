Share on email (opens in new window)

Rebel bootmaker Dr. Martens would thrive under a multi-brand owner like Deckers or a luxury holding company, Marathon Partners' Mario Cibelli tells Axios in an interview. Why it matters: The activist investor is calling for a strategic review that Cibelli expects will lead to an eventual sale of the company.

What they're saying: "A multi-brand owner could actually be better at figuring out what other countries this brand works in, where it could go or get to faster," Cibelli says.

Such an owner would have better negotiating power with vendors, he adds.

A strong mono brand like newly public Birkenstock would also make a logical suitor. "Most assuredly there's more profitability as a subsidiary of a larger company," he says.

Caveat: "Not every potential buyer is ready to bid at the time that a company might want to go through a process," Cibelli adds.

Ideally an auction would attract a healthy mix of "semi-strategic" financial suitors like L Catterton or private serial acquirers of brands that could motivate strategics to act more quickly, Cibelli says.

Catch up quick: Permira acquired the company in 2014 for $485 million and took it public in 2021 at a £3.7 billion valuation. Permira still owns about 38.5% of shares.

Its shares have since taken a tumble by about 75%, which Cibelli's letter attributed to "declining earnings, lowered projections and changed market dynamics" for small public companies.

By the numbers: The company's current market value stands at around $1.1 billion.

Dr. Martens's EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 2023 was $276 million, giving the company a current EV-to-EBITDA of 6.3x.

"As far as profitable footwear companies go, that have some substantial scale, we haven't found one that has a lower valuation than Dr. Martens," Cibelli says, adding that the business is worth at least $2 billion.

Dr. Martens is trading at about half the 12x median multiple of peers like Deckers, Crocks, Skechers, On Holding, Steve Madden, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide.

What's next: A potential sale isn't the only option on the table if they consider a strategic review.

The board could decide to cut costs to protect profits, buy back more shares, increase their dividend or maybe even buy something — though Cibelli thinks that third option is unlikely.

Permira and Dr. Martens didn't respond to a request for comment.