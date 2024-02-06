While the most attractive prospect of a Macy's deal lies in the department store's real estate, potential suitors could unlock value in its brand and e-commerce operations, industry insiders say.

Why it matters: Macy's primary reason for rejecting a $5.8 billion takeover bid from activist investors was that the proposal lacked "compelling value."

Catch up quick: Activist investors Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital aren't the only ones nosing around the legacy brand, with Sycamore also reportedly looking at Macy's.

By the numbers: Macy's real estate has been valued at anywhere from around $6 billion to $8 billion, $2 billion of which lies in its flagship Herald Square store in New York.

What they're saying: "The investment minds will figure out a way to carve anything up to find sources of value. To me, that's a very different question than how to run a retailer with a century-old brand," says Kearney partner Greg Portell.

While it's possible to run a separate e-commerce operation from a physical retail operation, "the stakes that you need to get to are the seamless customer experience," Alix Partners' Andrew Webb says.

Webb cites Saks, which he says was able to maintain that seamless experience after investor Hudson Bay Company split off its e-commerce business in 2021.

"From that perspective, it could and would be a template from a successful perspective of saying, 'We were able to engineer this,'" Webb says.

Yes, but: Not controlling both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels puts a retailer at a disadvantage when it comes to setting expectations, Portell argues.

A retailer should take a holistic view to provide a good consumer experience, he says.

"If that starts bifurcating into different channels, you're really missing the point," Portell says.

Zoom in: E-commerce is valuable in that it helps retailers understand customer behavior and gives them visibility into where to put their resources.

"E-commerce is still very much front-and-center in terms of unlocking a different customer demographic, a different customer base to both acquire that and then grow the basket," Webb says.

At the same time, it's harder to evaluate e-commerce performance because it's based on a different scorecard than traditional retail, which bases expectations on profit and revenue, Portell says.

With a digital business, you're looking at other factors, such as users or dwell time, Portell adds.

The bottom line: "They need to create that vision that reminds people of the magic of Macy's retail, and that at least gives them some ammunition to counter the chasing of rainbows that a real estate story creates," Portell says.