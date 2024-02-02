Mattel activist Barington sees toy manufacturers as the most attractive buyers for the company's Fisher-Price and American Girl brands, a source close to the firm's thinking says.

Why it matters: Barington said it wants Mattel to focus more on its core assets — fashion dolls and vehicle toys, which are buoyed by an IP-led strategy.

Catch up quick: Barington has built an undisclosed stake in the company and is looking to boost Mattel's lackluster stock (currently trading at about $19 a share), per its letter to CEO Ynon Krei.

The big picture: The company in its third quarter earnings call said it may have some "flexibility to consider M&A."

However, if they buy more brands, "they're just going to be distractions rather than getting more out of what they've already got," the source says.

State of play: While the M&A market slowed in the past year, deals involving premium brand names spurred some activity.

Toymakers who license brands instead of own them — Jakks Pacific, for example — make logical prospective buyers, as owning a strong brand would help differentiate them from competition, the source notes.

Plus, "for a brand that's weathered, you could get a pretty good price," the source says.

Zoom in: There's even more potential in Mattel licensing some of its core brands, the source says.

Mattel plans to open theme park Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona this year.

"We've seen from Disney how you can make money from theme parks," the source says.

Between the lines: Barington has had its share of successful campaigns. See L Brands, which spun off into Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, and Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin' Brands.

The company recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Hanesbrand, which got the company to overhaul its board and the launch of a sale process for its Champion business.

What they're saying: "We look forward to engaging with Barington as we do with all our shareholders. We welcome this initial outreach and we are reviewing their letter," a Mattel spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, in response to Barington's letter.

Barington and Mattel did not respond to Axios' request for comment.