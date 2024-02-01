Amer Sports raises $1.37B in IPO, missing targets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Amer Sports raised $1.37 billion in its initial public offering, falling below its targets.

Why it matters: Amer's closely watched debut should set the stage for the broader IPO market.

Details: Shares of the parent behind Wilson, Salomon and Arc'teryx opened at $13.33 a piece, in line with its IPO price of $13 set a day before.

This sets the company's valuation at about $6.3 billion.

The company sold 105 million shares in the IPO.

Three of its shareholders, Anta Sports, Anamored Investments and Tencent Holdings, agreed to buy 21 million in additional shares. This is on top of their previous commitment.

💭 Our thought bubble: The tepid reception underscores investor concerns over the company's reliance on China.

Amer backer Anta Sports is one of China's largest athletic apparel producers.

In its IPO prospectus, the company's supply chain is linked to suppliers and manufacturing facilities in China. Around 33% of its products sourced from third-party suppliers were made in China in 2022.

What's next: The company will use the proceeds mainly to pay down debt.