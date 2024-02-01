Amer Sports raises $1.37B in IPO, missing targets
Amer Sports raised $1.37 billion in its initial public offering, falling below its targets.
Why it matters: Amer's closely watched debut should set the stage for the broader IPO market.
Details: Shares of the parent behind Wilson, Salomon and Arc'teryx opened at $13.33 a piece, in line with its IPO price of $13 set a day before.
- This sets the company's valuation at about $6.3 billion.
- The company sold 105 million shares in the IPO.
- Three of its shareholders, Anta Sports, Anamored Investments and Tencent Holdings, agreed to buy 21 million in additional shares. This is on top of their previous commitment.
💭 Our thought bubble: The tepid reception underscores investor concerns over the company's reliance on China.
- Amer backer Anta Sports is one of China's largest athletic apparel producers.
- In its IPO prospectus, the company's supply chain is linked to suppliers and manufacturing facilities in China. Around 33% of its products sourced from third-party suppliers were made in China in 2022.
What's next: The company will use the proceeds mainly to pay down debt.