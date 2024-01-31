Share on email (opens in new window)

Above Food is in the process of raising $35 million to fund working capital and inventory, president Martin Williams said at the ICR Conference held in Orlando.

Why it matters: The Canadian supplier of plant-based specialty ingredients is preparing to go public via a merger with SPAC Bite Acquisition Corp.

Details: Above Food aims to complete the transaction with Bite and be listed by the end of March, Williams said.

The company has completed eight acquisitions as part of its expansion.

By the numbers: The company generated revenue of $149 million during fiscal 2022 and $293 million during fiscal 2023.

It is estimating it will generate about $331 million in fiscal 2024 with the addition of Atlantic Natural Foods.

Above Food has a "robust" M&A pipeline, in addition to existing infrastructure, to support revenue generation of up to $650 million, Williams said.

Zoom in: Above Food is a supplier to some of the largest CPG companies and largely sources its products from Canadian farmers who utilize regenerative cultivation practices, Williams said.