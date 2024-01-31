Farfetch noteholders take issue with "expedited" sale to Coupang

Share on email (opens in new window)

A group of Farfetch's noteholders said it is weighing litigation after the sale of the troubled online luxury retailer closed Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Though closed, we may not have heard the last of this deal.

What's happening: The noteholders, known as the 2027 Ad Hoc Group, claim Farfetch and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) "forced through [a] rushed pre-pack sale."

"It provides further evidence of [a] lack of protection of value for all stakeholders."

Of note: The group, which holds over 50% of Farfetch's 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2027, was formed to explore options following the proposed acquisition by Coupang.

Details: The close of the sale removes the possibility of a consensual solution, per the group.

It is also concerned about the "unexplained" rapid demise of Farfetch and characterized the financing terms as egregious.

The group went on to note that Farfetch appeared to renege on its willingness to run a sale process through April.

Catch up fast: Farfetch agreed to a $500 million rescue by Coupang and Greenoaks, rather than accept a rival offer from Apollo Global Management.

The luxury retailer also opted against being sold off for parts, including its stakes in Neiman Marcus and Off-White.

What they're saying: "The group believes the expedited sale of Farfetch to Coupang is yet another example of serious failings at Farfetch, including a lack of transparency and corporate governance at Farfetch."

The sale process' speed and the bridge loan terms prevented thorough marketing of Farfetch's assets to maximize value, the group said.

It also complained about Coupang's "below market value offer" and a poison pill put in place to prevent other parties from bidding.

The bottom line: Farfetch's assets like IP and customer data are more difficult to value when the company is bleeding money.

Coupang and Farfetch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.