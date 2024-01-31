Amer Sports reportedly guides IPO share pricing below range
12 mins ago
Amer Sports may consider pricing shares in its IPO below a marketed range, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: The consumer sector is watching Amer's debut and performance closely as an indicator of the broader IPO market.
Details: The Finnish company — whose brands include Wilson, Salomon and Arc'teryx — is telling prospective investors it could price shares at $13 each, per Bloomberg.
- Amer had marketed 100 million shares for $16 to $18, according to its filings.
- IPO sponsors may buy as many as 21 million additional shares at the $13-per-share price, Bloomberg says.
- Amer did not respond to an immediate request for comment.
What's next: Amer's shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AS.