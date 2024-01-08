Share on email (opens in new window)

Wolverine Worldwide aims to conclude a sale process for its footwear brand Sperry by the end of Q1, its CFO Michael Stornant said.

Why it matters: The footwear conglomerate has been undergoing a transformation over the past year, selling brands such as Keds, its leathers business and the intellectual property for Hush Puppies in China.

Of note: The comments were made during at presentation made at the ICR Conference being held in Orlando.

Details: The company is focusing on key brands such as Merrell, Saucony and Sweaty Betty, its CEO Christopher Hufnagel said.