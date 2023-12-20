Scott's Protein Balls to roll up seed round

Scott's Protein Balls is in the process of raising a seed round between $1 million and $1.5 million, co-CEOs Lori and Scott Levine tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The snacking category has grown faster than food and beverage overall.

Details: So far the Farmingdale, N.Y.-based business has bootstrapped itself, but to get to the next level it needs to invest in media, expanded production, and product innovation, the co-founders say.

Flashback: Scott's Protein Balls was born out of a protein bar that Scott created for his wife, Lori, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer to help with her recovery.

It was plant-based, gluten-free, and made with peanut butter.

They began providing them to friends and by 2020 had developed a small business around the product.

In 2021 the husband and wife team began selling Scott's Protein Balls via its website and eventually expanded to about 100 retail locations.

Catch up fast: It was enough to get them featured on "Good Morning America" that same year as a business born out of a cancer battle.

They've continued to add flavors such as Snickerdoodle, expanding to eight total, and offer nut-free and non-GMO versions as well.

What's next: The company is in the process of onboarding a large distributor and is in discussions with several supermarket chains to carry the product.