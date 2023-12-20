Scott's Protein Balls to roll up seed round
Scott's Protein Balls is in the process of raising a seed round between $1 million and $1.5 million, co-CEOs Lori and Scott Levine tell Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The snacking category has grown faster than food and beverage overall.
Details: So far the Farmingdale, N.Y.-based business has bootstrapped itself, but to get to the next level it needs to invest in media, expanded production, and product innovation, the co-founders say.
Flashback: Scott's Protein Balls was born out of a protein bar that Scott created for his wife, Lori, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer to help with her recovery.
- It was plant-based, gluten-free, and made with peanut butter.
- They began providing them to friends and by 2020 had developed a small business around the product.
- In 2021 the husband and wife team began selling Scott's Protein Balls via its website and eventually expanded to about 100 retail locations.
Catch up fast: It was enough to get them featured on "Good Morning America" that same year as a business born out of a cancer battle.
- They've continued to add flavors such as Snickerdoodle, expanding to eight total, and offer nut-free and non-GMO versions as well.
What's next: The company is in the process of onboarding a large distributor and is in discussions with several supermarket chains to carry the product.
- It relaunched its seasonal flavor peppermint bark and will offer its first certified kosher product this month.