Onega Bio whips up a €30M round
Onega Bio, a Helsinki, Finland-based precision fermentation startup, is raising a €30 million round, a source close to the company tells Axios.
Why it matters: Unlike cultivated or cultured meat, precision fermentation is a proven, scalable technology.
Details: Onega Bio hopes to close the raise in Q1 of 2024 and is also in the process of securing a €15 million government funding grant, the source says.
The big picture: Precision fermentation is a process akin to brewing beer that creates vegan versions of animal-based proteins, like those found in egg whites.
How it works: Onega Bio uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei, CEO Maija Itkonen wrote in Fast Company.
- That fungus was trained by its scientists to produce the main protein found in egg whites, called ovalbumin, instead of its natural enzymes, she wrote.
- From that, Onega Bio creates what it calls bioalbumen, a powder that can replace egg whites and even whole eggs in recipes, Itkonen added.
Catch up fast: The company, founded by Itkonen and Chris Landowski, raised a €10 million seed round in early 2022 to commercialize its product, per Vegconomist.
State of play: The growing precision fermentation market is seeing deal activity from startups and food-and-beverage incumbents alike.
- Via its ZX Ventures, Anheuser-Busch InBev is incubating BioBrew, which is utilizing the beer giant's fermentation knowledge. BioBrew partnered with animal-free protein product company The Every Co., which raised $175 million in 2021.
- Precision fermentation company Liberation Labs told Axios it could raise as much as $75 million for a plant in Indiana.
- Animal-free milk protein company Perfect Day, which raised a $350 million Series D in 2021, is in the process of selling off its consumer brands to focus on B2B, per AgFunderNews.
- ReMilk, an Israeli startup, wants to make milk at scale using precision fermentation.
- Michroma, which creates food ingredients with fungi, closed a $6 million seed round earlier this year.
Plus: Other players include Sweden-based Melt&Marble, which makes a meat fat alternative; Oakland, Calif.-based MeliBio, which makes a honey alternative; Germany-based Formo, which makes a milk protein alternative; and Israeli startup Imagindairy.
Onega Bio declined to comment.