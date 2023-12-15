Onega Bio whips up a €30M round

Share on email (opens in new window)

Onega Bio, a Helsinki, Finland-based precision fermentation startup, is raising a €30 million round, a source close to the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Unlike cultivated or cultured meat, precision fermentation is a proven, scalable technology.

Details: Onega Bio hopes to close the raise in Q1 of 2024 and is also in the process of securing a €15 million government funding grant, the source says.

The big picture: Precision fermentation is a process akin to brewing beer that creates vegan versions of animal-based proteins, like those found in egg whites.

How it works: Onega Bio uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei, CEO Maija Itkonen wrote in Fast Company.

That fungus was trained by its scientists to produce the main protein found in egg whites, called ovalbumin, instead of its natural enzymes, she wrote.

From that, Onega Bio creates what it calls bioalbumen, a powder that can replace egg whites and even whole eggs in recipes, Itkonen added.

Catch up fast: The company, founded by Itkonen and Chris Landowski, raised a €10 million seed round in early 2022 to commercialize its product, per Vegconomist.

State of play: The growing precision fermentation market is seeing deal activity from startups and food-and-beverage incumbents alike.

Via its ZX Ventures, Anheuser-Busch InBev is incubating BioBrew, which is utilizing the beer giant's fermentation knowledge. BioBrew partnered with animal-free protein product company The Every Co., which raised $175 million in 2021.

Precision fermentation company Liberation Labs told Axios it could raise as much as $75 million for a plant in Indiana.

Plus: Other players include Sweden-based Melt&Marble, which makes a meat fat alternative; Oakland, Calif.-based MeliBio, which makes a honey alternative; Germany-based Formo, which makes a milk protein alternative; and Israeli startup Imagindairy.

Onega Bio declined to comment.