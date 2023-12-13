Farfetch reportedly in talks on rescue deal with Apollo

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH), the online luxury retailer, is reportedly in talks with Apollo Global Management to secure a funding deal that will shore up its finances, according to Sky News.

Why it matters: The company has experienced a decline in sales and a share price that has fallen more than 90% since its public market debut in 2018.

Details: Apollo isn't the only one it's talking to. According to Sky News, the company is speaking with several parties about securing new financing.

Catch up fast: Last month, Farfetch CEO José Neves was reportedly talking to top shareholders, including Cartier parent Richemont, about taking the company private.

Farfetch and Apollo declined to comment.