Neiman Marcus pursuit shines spotlight on Saks and Hudson's Bay parent

A former building of the Hudson's Bay Company, founded in 1670 as a fur trading business, in the community of Apex in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. Photo: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

HBC, the parent of Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay and luxury banner Saks, is center stage again, this time for trying on luxury retailer Neiman Marcus for size.

Why it matters: The holding company has been somewhat of an enigma since it went private before the pandemic.

Driving the news: HBC-owned Saks and Neiman Marcus remain on opposite sides of the deal table after Neiman rebuffed HBC's offer comprising $2.1 billion cash and between $500 million and $1 billion in subordinated debt.

Synergies are the main driver for the deal, though Neiman also has valuable Dallas real estate that sweetens the prospect, a source close to HBC's thinking says.

Zoom in: HBC is the parent of Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Saks.com, and a real estate development business.

It also controls real estate worth $7 billion, it has said, which includes three blocks on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Calif., and a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

What they're saying: Parts of the business, particularly Canadian retail, have remained challenged, but the value of its real estate underpins the business, the source says.

It recently raised $340 million after falling behind on payments to its suppliers.

What's next: HBC was paid $200 million for the right to develop a property in suburban Vancouver where its Hudson's Bay banner held a lease.

The company also got a new store and a low-rent lease.

It plans to execute a number of similar deals, the source says.

Between the lines: HBC's model relies on making more acquisitions as it takes the last bite of the apple out of its existing businesses, industry sources say.

Richard Baker, the real estate heir who has overseen it, has looked at other targets rich in real estate such as Macy's, and more recently Kohl's, per reports and sources.

Flashback: Baker's private equity firm NRDC Equity Partners acquired Lord & Taylor in 2006 for $1.2 billion — a deal that would serve as a springboard platform for Hudson's Bay, Saks and Galeria Kaufhof.

Baker proceeded to sell off some of Hudson's Bay's assets, such as Zellers' leases to Target for $1.8 billion.

Baker then took those holdings public in 2012.

Catch up fast: HBC's journey has not been trouble-free. The company sold Lord & Taylor in 2019 for $100 million, though it held onto the real estate, only to see acquirer Le Tote end up in bankruptcy.

State of play: HBC split off Saks' e-commerce business from the stores, obtaining a cash injection in 2021, and was rumored to be considering an IPO.

Insight Partners paid $500 million for a stake in the online unit, valuing it at $2 billion at the time.

A source says $300 million was reinvested in Saks.com, while $200 million was retained.

Meanwhile, Macy's has drawn buyer interest and it's possible both Macy's and Neiman are gearing up for Q1 sale processes, as interest rates stabilize.

What we're watching: Saks and Neiman are hot and cold, but a "just right" deal may be around the corner.