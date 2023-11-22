Shearer's Foods, a private-label snack manufacturer backed by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, has attracted several private equity bidders as its auction heats up, sources say.
Why it matters: The snacking category is growing faster than the food and beverage sector overall, per Nielsen IQ, and that has led to dealmaking.
Details: Second-round bids are due next week, one source says.
- Four mega-cap PE funds are conducting due diligence, a second source says.
Of note: It's one of the few auction processes in food and beverage to be going largely as expected, while others struggle, namely due to valuation expectations, sources say.
Catch up fast: Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer's is expected to fetch about $3 billion in a sale, Reuters and Bloomberg reported in early August, citing sources.
- Goldman Sachs is running the process, per Reuters.
- The company is said to generate EBITDA of about $280 million, also per Reuters.
Shearer's, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.