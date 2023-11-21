Share on email (opens in new window)

Roark Capital's bid to acquire Subway for $10 billion may be on ice, as the deal is subject to an investigation by FTC regulators, Politico reports. Why it matters: This is part of antitrust regulators' more stringent look at consumer-facing — and private equity-led — transactions.

What's happening: Per Politico's report, the FTC is looking into whether the deal would give Roark too much power in fast food.

Roark-backed Inspire Brands is already the owner of restaurant chains Jimmy John's, Arby's, Dunkin', Baskin-Robins and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Axios reported that Roark's control over a broad swath of the industry could draw regulatory attention.

The other side: The companies are arguing that customers have a large number of fast-food choices, not just sandwiches, according to Politico.

Catch up fast: Atlanta-based Roark agreed to acquire the fast-food chain in August for nearly $10 billion.

Subway and Roark didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The FTC declined to comment.