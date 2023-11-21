Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Roark Capital's bid to acquire Subway for $10 billion may be on ice, as the deal is subject to an investigation by FTC regulators, Politico reports.
Why it matters: This is part of antitrust regulators' more stringent look at consumer-facing — and private equity-led — transactions.
What's happening: Per Politico's report, the FTC is looking into whether the deal would give Roark too much power in fast food.
The other side: The companies are arguing that customers have a large number of fast-food choices, not just sandwiches, according to Politico.
Catch up fast: Atlanta-based Roark agreed to acquire the fast-food chain in August for nearly $10 billion.
Subway and Roark didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The FTC declined to comment.