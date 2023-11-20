Carlyle has agreed to sell its minority stake in McDonald's China back to the parent company. Why it matters: Under the investment company Citic and Carlyle, the region has become McDonald's second-largest market — and broadly, could be a boon for future PE deals in China.

McDonald's made an unsolicited buyout offer to Carlyle for the stake, a source familiar tells Axios' Dan Primack.

Of note: While Carlyle said it planned to move away from U.S. buyouts in the consumer, media and retail sectors, its Europe and Asia CMR teams wouldn't be affected.

Details: Citic Consortium will maintain its 52% stake in the business that operates and manages McDonald's business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, while McDonald's will hold a 48% stake, increasing from 20%, once the deal closes.

What they're saying: The chain has doubled its restaurant count to more than 5,500 in the region since 2017, McDonald's says; systemwide sales growth has increased to over 30% year over year since September 2019, per McDonald's and Carlyle.

"The business has always delivered outstanding results and we wish them every success on their next phase of growth," X.D. Yang, Carlyle Asia's chairman, said in a statement.

Carlyle declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, the sponsor is reportedly running separate processes on Japanese cosmetics supplier Tokiwa Corp. and men's grooming brand Every Man Jack.