Somé is closing in on Series A

Somé, a Canada-based maker of heat-wicking bedding and sleepwear, is closing a C$2 million Series A round, CEO Lara Smith tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The menopause category, in which the company has its roots, has experienced a boom in both the number of startups and new products targeting it.

How it works: Somé's products provide cooling for people who experience night sweats, particularly those going through menopause.

Details: About 75% of the round was raised as of March, but capturing that remaining 25% took some effort when funding dried up after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Smith says.

Somé is now finalizing terms, including valuation, with the round including angel and PE firms from both the U.S. and Canada, she says.

Catch up fast: Somé already received C$1.5 million in funding via the Canadian government's Business Scale-Up and Productivity program.

Proceeds will be invested in expanding into new markets and new product categories.

The interest-free, repayable funding was delivered via PrairiesCan, which promotes economic growth in the Canadian Prairies.

What's next: It has an aggressive revenue target for retail and DTC, quadrupling revenue by the end of 2024, when it will begin to prepare for a large Series B round to fund international expansion.

It intends to add men's loungewear and its next generation of sheets will be marketed to hospitals and medical care facilities.

It also wants to build a pipeline of wholesale customers among big retailers.

Zoom in: The company's revenue will grow triple digits this year, Smith says, but declined to comment further at this time.

It's not cash flow positive, as it is spending big on customer acquisition at this stage, she says.

The big picture: The market for Somé is large given studies have shown a significant prevalence of night sweats, Smith says.