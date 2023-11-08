Consumers may receive a reprieve in housing costs in the coming months, possibly offsetting a restart in student loan payments and buoying consumer spending, analysts say.

Why it matters: The health of retailers and brands hinges on the willingness and ability of the consumer to spend.

Driving the news: A new national rental report by real estate brokerage HouseCanary shows that a perfect storm is brewing for single-family rental prices to drop, its senior director of research, Brandon Lwowski, tells Axios.

Inventory is at historic highs in terms of total active listings, growing to about 70,000 from 50,700 last year, while the average days on market rose 28.4% to about 30.

Also, mortgage rates, which were driving would-be home buyers into the rental market, are beginning to decline, he notes.

Of note: Home purchase prices are likely to remain elevated, given homebuilders have been disciplined in initiating new construction since the financial crisis, Lwowski says.

What we're watching: Halloween spending is an important indicator of how the holiday season might play out with the resumption of student loan payments, veteran retail analyst Nikki Baird says.

She says there's anecdotal evidence consumers spent heavily on celebrating, but the monthly retail sales survey for October from the Census Bureau will be a better barometer.

What they're saying: It's hard to see consumers spending less in the months ahead, says Baird, who is VP of strategy at retail tech provider Aptos.

Home values, which boost consumer confidence, continue to rise, she says.

And for geopolitics to impact the holidays, it needs to manifest itself tangibly on U.S. shores, Baird notes.

It also looks like the threat of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is receding, she adds.

Reality check: "Inflation is coming down, but prices are not," Baird says.

And a government shutdown, which could lead to 2 million government workers not getting their paychecks, could dampen the holidays, she says.

The big picture: While rental prices are falling on average nationally, some areas are still seeing hikes, Lwowski says.

HouseCanary's report doesn't encompass urban apartments such as studio and one-bedroom units.

Meanwhile, about 8% of credit card balances were delinquent by the end of September, but the share of Americans who have debt in collections is hovering at a historic low, Axios reports.

The bottom line: There's a good chance that without a major disruptive event, the holiday might end up being better than expected, Baird says.