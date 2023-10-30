Native Pet zeroes in on pet owners’ drive for healthy pets
Native Pet wants to make it easier for pet owners to customize their pets' bowls with healthy-for-them supplements.
Why it matters: The expanding pet population and the premiumization of pet food and care have been a boon to investment in the space.
What's happening: The St. Louis-based pet supplements maker is looking to expand its distribution into retail, CEO Dan Schaefer says.
- Its producs can be found on Amazon, Chewy and Thrive Market, and in CVS, Target and Petco stores.
- Native Pet will launch more products "around the bowl."
- It just launched a premium all-in-one supplement. "We want to be a household name within the pet category, not just in supplements," Schaefer says.
How it works: The company sources all of its active ingredients in-house to ensure quality.
- "It's obviously a lot more work for us, but we're able to get much better pricing on the ingredients," Schaefer says, adding co-manufacturers would end up baking margin into their cost structure.
- When the company develops its formulations, it taps a board-certified vet nutritionist and its in-house food scientists to ensure efficacy.
- Once the product is made, it also tests each of its products to make sure the active ingredients didn't degrade, Schaefer says.
What they're saying: As humans, "our diet makes it really hard to continually make healthy choices. Dogs are the opposite. We have total control over what they eat. They're super regimented," Schaefer says.
- If you can get them to stick to a routine, "you have a ton of opportunity to really drive health outcomes," he says.
- "They should look like food, they should feel like food, they should have the things that we want that are good for your dog," Schaefer says.
- "It's much easier to just keep what's in the bowl, and then build around the ball," he says.
Zoom in: All of the pet supplement maker's products have whole-food ingredients to help bridge the gap between nutraceuticals and food.
- Schaefer sees Native Pet's products as helping pet owners to customize their dog's kibble.
- By adding items like its air-dried supplements or bone broth, pet owners can tailor their dog's diet to their own nutritional needs.
Catch up fast: This summer, the company raised $11 million in Series B funding led by Cavu Venture Partners
- Cavu also led its $6 million Series A in 2022, with participation from Mars' Companion Fund and Selva Ventures.
- The company expects to have at least 18 months of capital runway, Schaefer says.
- "We don't have any immediate plans for when we're going to fundraise next," he says, adding that it depends on how fast it wants to grow.