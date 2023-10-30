Native Pet zeroes in on pet owners’ drive for healthy pets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Native Pet wants to make it easier for pet owners to customize their pets' bowls with healthy-for-them supplements.

Why it matters: The expanding pet population and the premiumization of pet food and care have been a boon to investment in the space.

What's happening: The St. Louis-based pet supplements maker is looking to expand its distribution into retail, CEO Dan Schaefer says.

Its producs can be found on Amazon, Chewy and Thrive Market, and in CVS, Target and Petco stores.

Native Pet will launch more products "around the bowl."

It just launched a premium all-in-one supplement. "We want to be a household name within the pet category, not just in supplements," Schaefer says.

How it works: The company sources all of its active ingredients in-house to ensure quality.

"It's obviously a lot more work for us, but we're able to get much better pricing on the ingredients," Schaefer says, adding co-manufacturers would end up baking margin into their cost structure.

When the company develops its formulations, it taps a board-certified vet nutritionist and its in-house food scientists to ensure efficacy.

Once the product is made, it also tests each of its products to make sure the active ingredients didn't degrade, Schaefer says.

What they're saying: As humans, "our diet makes it really hard to continually make healthy choices. Dogs are the opposite. We have total control over what they eat. They're super regimented," Schaefer says.

If you can get them to stick to a routine, "you have a ton of opportunity to really drive health outcomes," he says.

"They should look like food, they should feel like food, they should have the things that we want that are good for your dog," Schaefer says.

"It's much easier to just keep what's in the bowl, and then build around the ball," he says.

Zoom in: All of the pet supplement maker's products have whole-food ingredients to help bridge the gap between nutraceuticals and food.

Schaefer sees Native Pet's products as helping pet owners to customize their dog's kibble.

By adding items like its air-dried supplements or bone broth, pet owners can tailor their dog's diet to their own nutritional needs.

Catch up fast: This summer, the company raised $11 million in Series B funding led by Cavu Venture Partners