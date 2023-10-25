The IPO window is narrowing amid middling performance by the fall class of listings and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Why it matters: The timing may be more crucial for IPO hopefuls, as companies have been pursuing smaller public floats, with the hopes of fetching larger returns with a follow-on offering later.

Driving the news: The companies that rang the bell in recent months — including Klaviyo, Arm Holdings, Instacart and Birkenstock Holding — have fallen below their IPO share prices.

What they're saying: "The question that we're discussing is how early in '24 can we get to try to get a window around potential first-time follow-ons ahead of elections," Mark Schwartz, EY's IPO and SPAC advisory leader, tells Axios.

Companies eyeing spring and early summer of 2024 are also thinking about their lockup periods — which tend to be six months after an IPO — putting them right around the election season, he says.

Meanwhile, much of what's prying the current IPO window open is investor pressure, says Don Short, the head of venture equity at InvestX Capital.

"We've seen that in a number of cases that need-to-go-public decision is kind of being heavily influenced more by the company's backers and investors than necessarily the company's plans themselves," he says.

In today's market, IPOs are more of a liquidity event than a bid for growth capital, he adds.

"It's just those companies that don't really need to go public…because they're profitable, they don't have to go public to continue the business plan," he says.

The big picture: The number of IPOs to hit the market in the last quarter was 116, relatively flat from the comparable period last year, according to an EY 3Q IPO report.

Between the lines: Generally, IPOs are designed to perform with the IPO discount in mind, Schwartz says.

"The theory is that, if everything works right, IPOs are supposed to trade up and to the right."

But there's another dynamic playing out with the smaller public market floats, Schwartz says.

"They're smaller as a percentage of the company in this recent crop. In addition, very significant portions of the shares being sold in the deals are being given to cornerstone investors," Schwartz says.

"It's already a smaller supply of stock, but it is taking away from the available allocations to investors," he says.

"As soon as the momentum subsides, there's a question as to whether or not some of these investors are going to fight the momentum and continue to try to buy and get to sizes that matter to them, or they're gonna bale," Schwartz says.

The bottom line: Strong financials tell a winning story.