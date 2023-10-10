Postal Petals aims to plant seed with $2M

Postal Petals, a delivery service for farm-to-direct blooms that considers itself floral therapy, plans to raise a $2 million seed round, CEO Talia Boone tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Health and wellness has become a trend, not only for consumers but for investors, with food-as-medicine and therapeutic startups seeing a wave of investment.

What they're saying: "We are looking at our flower boxes, our box subscription, as floral therapy," Boone says, adding that it serves as "therapeutic preventative care, therapeutic for emotional wellness, social wellness, [and] environmental wellness."

Details: Launched in 2020, the Los Angeles-based company hopes to close the round by the end of the year, Boone says.

The company hopes to expand its corporate partnerships and establish direct partnerships in the health and wellness space.

It recently hired a director to fortify relationships with health insurance providers, which often pay for corporate wellness events.

The funds will also go toward building out an interactive content library, which will offer live and on-demand floral design tutorials.

It will have a capital runway of 12 to 18 months with the new injection, Boone adds.

How it works: The company partners with domestic flower farms and ships bundles of fresh-cut flowers to customers nationwide.

Customers can then create flower arrangements on their own, an activity that promotes mindfulness and self-care, Boone says.

The company also hosts virtual and in-person floral design workshops, especially in corporate settings where it serves as a team-building activity.

What's next: In about nine months, Postal Petals will evaluate its profitability and where it lands with its revenue projections and then decide on the next step, whether that will be reinvesting its profits or looking to raise a Series A, Boone says.