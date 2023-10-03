Misfits has a growing appetite for acquisitions

Now that Misfits Market has nearly completed its integration of Imperfect Foods, it is looking to acquire other food e-commerce companies, CEO Abhi Ramesh tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: For many startups in the grocery delivery space, scale is paramount — and Wonder's recent acquisition of Blue Apron could signal further consolidation.

What they're saying: "We are more actively looking at whether there are other companies in the space we should buy," Ramesh says.

There are a lot of adjacent e-commerce businesses that are having difficulty raising capital and that can't go public, Ramesh points out.

And their investors are questioning what their exits will look like.

Details: Misfits is seeking to acquire food-related e-commerce businesses with revenue between eight and nine figures and low customer churn within the next 12 months, Ramesh says.

Different business lines can be plugged into the infrastructure, including perishable grocery, shelf-stable food and meal-kit providers, he says.

Anything that would fit into a grocery store would be theoretically something Misfits would look at, though it's focused on the retail side rather than the brand side, Ramesh says.

He cited HelloFresh's aggressive acquisition strategy, wherein the company spent several hundred million dollars rolling up competitors, as a template for Misfits.

The big picture: Misfits proposition is broader than reducing food waste, Ramesh says.

It has built a platform and infrastructure for grocery e-commerce with almost 1 million square feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space, he says.

Misfits also has 400 vans that deliver perishable food across the U.S. and custom technology in its warehouse management systems.

By the numbers: The company has raised a total of $525 million, including a $225 million round led by Softbank in 2021 that valued it at $2 billion.

Misfits has the balance sheet, equity and the backing of deep-pocketed investors to finance acquisitions.

The only other reason to raise money is if the company identifies pre-IPO investors it wants on the cap table prior to an offering.

Catch up fast: Misfits acquired Imperfect just over a year ago in an all-stock transaction.

The Imperfect business was going to raise capital, but the market was not ideal, so their investors connected with Misfits, Ramesh says.

Since they were targeting a similar customer, the two companies decided they were better off together, and a deal got done within a month, he says.

Meanwhile: "It used to be cautious optimism, now I feel like it's cautious again," Ramesh says of the IPO market.