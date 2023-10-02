Sycamore lines up equity to finance Chico's acquisition

Private equity firm Sycamore has lined up all equity to finance its acquisition of apparel retailer Chico's FAS for $1 billion, per SEC filings and confirmed by a source close to the situation.

Why it matters: An all-equity deal takes the "L" out of LBO and the transaction is one of the rare take-privates of a U.S. retailer in recent years, particularly in apparel.

Of note: Sycamore declined to comment on whether it will ultimately utilize debt and if it does, how much the amount would be and what the timing might look like.

Details: The transaction does not hinge on a financing condition and there is a 30-day go-shop period in which Chico's financial adviser, investment bank Solomon Partners, can actively solicit other proposals.

What we're watching: It is possible that Sycamore lines up debt financing immediately once the deal closes, which could be done quickly, says an industry banker.

Another option is for the PE firm to wait until the debt markets fully reopen and financing becomes more affordable.

It could then claw back a large chunk of the equity it is sinking into the deal via a dividend recap.

Regardless, Sycamore could split up the business and monetize the retailer's parts, which includes the banners Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma.

Specifically, it could spin off Soma, which is seen as the most lucrative part of the business, the industry banker says, and finance that transaction with debt.

Catch up fast: Sycamore has been one of the most aggressive users of debt and dividend recaps to back retail buyouts over the past decade.

At one point, its deals were financed with between 20% and 30% equity and between 70% and 80% debt.

Between the lines: Obtaining syndicated debt in the current financing environment is no easy feat.

PE firms have resorted to direct lending (though typically more expensive) and for franchisors, whole business securitization.

The intrigue: Activist investor Barington Capital Management, which had been pushing for change for several years, did not report a stake in Chico's, per its most recent 13F filing.

In 2021, Barington noted intimate clothing brand Soma alone could be worth more than the entire company.

Be smart: PE has a mixed track record when it comes to successful retail LBOs over the past decade.