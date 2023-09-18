Share on email (opens in new window)

Adit, a virtual buying team that connects retailers to brands, wants to unite early-stage beauty investors with emerging brands.

Why it matters: Beauty companies attracted more than $300 million in venture funding this year, per Crunchbase, and that is expected to grow thanks to the success of IPOs like Oddity Tech.

What's happening: Adit, owned by Indie Beauty Media Group, has rolled out an Investor Network that enables brands to connect with top-tier, early-stage beauty investors.

Participants on the platform include Cavu Ventures, Nextworld Evergreen, Sandbridge Capital, True Beauty Ventures, Unilever Ventures and VMG.

"You begin to see this model emerge in other industries where VCs can go in and start to incubate…these companies at an early stage," Indie Beauty Media Group co-founder Nader Naeymi-Rad tells Axios.

Adit's network is a way for a growing group of specialist investors to help beauty brands avoid "dying on the vine" and get them through the first stage of growth early on.

How it works: Brands, who must be Adit members, can build a profile that can surface in front of relevant top retailers and investors.

Naeymi-Rad says investors get key metrics such as customer acquisition costs, customer basket size, retention rate and purchase rate.

With the support of Adit, which provides some coaching, brands can pitch to investors if they're the right fit.

Flashback: Adit's "matchmaking" services — whereby it connected brands with retailers — began last year.

What's next: Adit plans to launch a media network next year that would connect the beauty consumer press with brands and investors in much the same way.