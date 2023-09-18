Adit's investment network aims to spur beauty investment
Adit, a virtual buying team that connects retailers to brands, wants to unite early-stage beauty investors with emerging brands.
Why it matters: Beauty companies attracted more than $300 million in venture funding this year, per Crunchbase, and that is expected to grow thanks to the success of IPOs like Oddity Tech.
What's happening: Adit, owned by Indie Beauty Media Group, has rolled out an Investor Network that enables brands to connect with top-tier, early-stage beauty investors.
- Participants on the platform include Cavu Ventures, Nextworld Evergreen, Sandbridge Capital, True Beauty Ventures, Unilever Ventures and VMG.
- "You begin to see this model emerge in other industries where VCs can go in and start to incubate…these companies at an early stage," Indie Beauty Media Group co-founder Nader Naeymi-Rad tells Axios.
- Adit's network is a way for a growing group of specialist investors to help beauty brands avoid "dying on the vine" and get them through the first stage of growth early on.
How it works: Brands, who must be Adit members, can build a profile that can surface in front of relevant top retailers and investors.
- Naeymi-Rad says investors get key metrics such as customer acquisition costs, customer basket size, retention rate and purchase rate.
- With the support of Adit, which provides some coaching, brands can pitch to investors if they're the right fit.
Flashback: Adit's "matchmaking" services — whereby it connected brands with retailers — began last year.
What's next: Adit plans to launch a media network next year that would connect the beauty consumer press with brands and investors in much the same way.
- "People are drowning in data," Naeymi-Rad says.
- "The next stage of Adit...is to provide the actual data platform so that our brands can look at their Adit profile [and] have all that connectivity built into it so you don't have to keep manually updating it," he says.