Hearth, a family-management tech company, has raised $4.7 million to get more of its devices into people's homes, CEO Mei Lin Ng tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Family-oriented technologies, and products that primarily serve women, is a growing and largely untapped market.

Details: Female Founders Fund, Stellation Capital, Sweater Ventures, Behind Genius Ventures, Dream Ventures, and Ingeborg Investments participated in the growth round.

The New York company has raised a total of $7.7 million to date.

What's next: Most of the funds will go toward product development, especially improving the software side of the experience, Ng says.

In 2024, the company will also begin to lean on commercial growth as well.

She says the infusion gives the company about two years with "plenty of runway" to keep building.

"If we wanted to turn on the gas burners, we might look at raising again sooner, just to really lean into the scale point of our growth," Ng adds.

How it works: The direct-to-consumer company uses a touch-screen display to help families run and manage their household, Ng says.

The digital tool enables families to manage their schedules, keep track of tasks and organize their routines and lives.

Founded in 2020, Hearth went live for pre-orders in the summer of 2022 and began fulfilling e-commerce orders in May 2023.

The company has sold out of its inventory this year, she says.

Next year, Ng says the company will transition from a pre-order model to having more inventory in stock so that people can order and get their product shipped right away.

There are more than 100 families with Hearth Display in their homes, the company says.

What they're saying: Many startups in the space only offer an app, which is hard to get users to adopt and retain in their everyday lives, according to Ng.

"The strategy that we took with the hardware is specifically for the purpose of getting adoption across the whole family…to replace that analog whiteboard that has been the most successful tool for families in this category so far," Ng says.

Hearth's vision would be to serve families through all stages of their lives, she adds.

Of note: Solely female-founded U.S. companies have raised just 2.1% of all venture dollars in 2022, while those with a male co-founder have raised 12.5% of the total, down from a 2017 figure, according to data from Pitchbook.