CommerceHub may eye liquidity event by late 2024

CommerceHub foresees a potential liquidity-like event toward the end of 2024 after it has had time to digest its merger with ChannelAdvisor, CEO Bryan Dove tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Any deal for the retail technology provider — which boasts Insight Partners, Sycamore Partners, GTCR and UPS as investors — would have a valuation in the multibillion-dollar range.

Driving the news: CommerceHub recently divested ChannelAdvisor's shoppable media and brand analytics product lines to MikMak.

It also struck a deal with Alibaba's European marketplace Miravia.

Details: CommerceHub's options include an IPO, a sale, and bringing in new investors — or seeing its existing investors re-upping for another five-to-seven years, Dove says.

While the company is large and profitable enough to be a sustainable, durable public company, there's no "emotional bind" to an IPO, he says.

What they're saying: CommerceHub completed its $663 million merger with ChannelAdvisor late last year and is still in integration mode, Dove notes.

"People want to feel like they're investing in one consolidated, unified business, not two different parts," he says.

"From an investor perspective, you want to invest in a business that's had, let's call it, a post-integration year under their belt," Dove explains.

That means getting through most of 2024 before a transaction becomes a "substantial, material conversation," he says.

Of note: "The number of banks and bankers that are skilled at the multi-billion range is a pretty small network," Dove says.

"Our investor base has relationships with all of them," he points out.

"As and when that time comes, we'll find the right partner for us," Dove says.

On the ChannelAdvisor deal, CommerceHub worked with financial advisers Stifel and District Capital Partners.

Catch up fast: CommerceHub was taken private by PE firms Sycamore and GTCR in 2018 for $1.1 billion.

In 2020, Insight acquired a majority stake in a deal that valued the fulfillment network at $1.9 billion, though Sycamore and GTCR retained minority stakes.

Before its deal with ChannelAdvisor closed, the company brought on board shipping company UPS as a strategic investor, though the amount was not disclosed.

In addition, CommerceHub secured about $220 million in debt financing last year, per PitchBook.

By the numbers: The company generated more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually.

Dove says the company, given its size, grows at an annual rate similar to e-commerce overall.

How it works: The company provides software solutions to more than 40,000 retailers and brands globally tied to drop shipping, marketplaces, digital marketing and delivery management.

CommerceHub gives retailers access to unowned inventory, while ChannelAdvisor helps brands and suppliers connect to retailers around the world.

The thesis in bringing the two businesses together was to provide a suite of products and services to both retailers and suppliers, Dove says.

Zoom in: CommerceHub counts most large retailers as clients, including Walmart and Costco.