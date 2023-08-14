Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mars Inc., the U.S. confectionary and pet food giant, agreed to acquire Synlab Vet, a veterinary laboratory diagnostics provider.

Why it matters: Pet care is a burgeoning area for investors and strategics alike, with long-term prospects in the "humanization" of pets and the recurring revenue over a pet's lifespan.

Details: The veterinary unit of German medical diagnostics company Synlab Group (FSE: SYAB) will become a part of Mars Petcare's Science and Diagnostics division.

Lazard was the financial adviser for Mars, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was its legal adviser.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, though Synlab says its vet division accounted for less than 1% of total group revenue in 2022.

What they're saying: "This transaction is complementary to our existing diagnostics business and will bring additional reach across Europe," Mars science and diagnostics president Nefertiti Greene said in prepared remarks.

Catch up fast: The McClean, Va.-based company behind such brands as Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas has been actively expanding its pet care portfolio, both in veterinary care and nutrition.

In June, the company acquired Heska Corp., a Loveland, Colo.-based veterinary diagnostic and specialty product provider, in a deal valued over $1 billion.

In February, the company completed its acquisition of Champion Petfoods, the Alberta, Canada, pet food maker behind brands Orijen and Acana.

Plus, Mars has made investments in a number of startups through its Companion Fund, including in fresh cat-food maker Smalls' $19 million Series B round and pet food startup Bundle x Joy.