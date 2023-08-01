Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Mexican coffee and bakery brand La Monarca expands in grocery

Richard Collings
Illustration of a coffee cup with steam in the shape of a dollar sign.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

La Monarca, a Los Angeles-based Mexican cafe and bakery, is now selling its coffee Café de Ollo in Costco stores across the Western U.S.

Why it matters: Americans' thirst for coffee is insatiable. Sales hit a two-decade high last year, up nearly 14% from 2021, according to the National Coffee Association.

Details: La Monarca's Mexican roots are expressed in Café de Ollo, a traditional beverage brewed with coffee from the Oaxaca region, brown sugar and cinnamon.

  • It has expanded its distribution to Costco locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.
  • In addition to Costco, La Monarca's products are sold in hundreds of grocery locations, including in banners such as Albertsons, Vons, Safeway and Pavilions, and in states as far away as Texas.

Flashback: When La Monarca opened its first store in 2006 in L.A., it entered into a local market devoid of established brands and filled with gray storefronts, says Ricardo Cervantes, the chain's co-founder.

  • Cervantes and co-founder Alfredo Livas wanted to bring authentic Mexican flavors to their community.
  • They have since expanded La Monarca, named for the butterfly that migrates through Mexico every year, to 12 locations in the metropolitan area.
  • After establishing the cafe side of the business, grocery chains began reaching out to inquire if they could sell the products, which led the founders to build a factory to satisfy that demand.

State of play: La Monarca is part of a group of emerging, regional coffee brands that tap into the founders' heritages.

What's next: La Monarca is in talks to continue to expand its presence in grocery and is on the outlook for potential new cafe locations.

Of note: While the company is not actively seeking financing, it is always interested in learning about different financing options, Cervantes says.

