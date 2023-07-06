Share on email (opens in new window)

Investcorp, the Bahrain-based alternative asset manager, will start meeting with investors as soon as this week for its planned $600 million initial public offering of its Abu Dhabi-based investment vehicle, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar.

Why it matters: Investcorp has invested in luxury companies such as Tiffany & Co. and Gucci, and the IPO of its vehicle will become a pace-setter for the rest of the Middle East region, which has had a boom in IPOs since 2021.

What’s happening: The IPO could come as soon as September, per Bloomberg.

Details: The company is working with HSBC Holdings on the proposed offering.

Goldman Sachs, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD and Moelis & Co. have also been working on the deal, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

HSBC declined to comment to Axios.

Flashback: The company delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange in 2021 after nearly four decades due to low trading volumes.

Context: Listing activity in the Middle East has since slowed due to lower oil prices and recession concerns.

Still, the region is the second largest IPO market, representing 27% of all IPOs globally, according to an EY IPO report.

What’s next: “After a slow start to the year, IPO activity could rebound in the second half,” Martin Steinbach, EY’s EMEIA IPO leader, said in the report.

“With major risk factors fading, volatility back to a reasonable level, and interest rate hikes priced in, IPO-bound companies are seeking the right window with higher market liquidity.”

Representatives from Investcorp didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.