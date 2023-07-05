Mars to acquire Kevin's Natural Foods for $800M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mars, whose product portfolio ranges from Snickers candy bars to Whiskas cat food, has agreed to acquire Kevin's Natural Foods, it announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Despite an opening in the IPO market, the company ultimately chose a sale.

Flashback: Axios reported in January that the company was weighing an exit and noted its relationship with investment bank Wells Fargo, which served as sell-side adviser on the deal.

Details: The transaction values the business at $800 million, per Reuters, though a Mars spokesperson declined to comment.

The deal resulted from a competitive auction process, a source familiar tells Axios.

Kevin's co-founder, Kevin McCray, previously said that the company expected to generate $190 million in revenue this year.

Last year the company had $140 million in sales, while in 2021 it had $100 million, in 2020 it had $45 million, and in 2019 it had only $8 million.

Catch up fast: In late 2021, Kevin's announced a minority investment by PE firms TowerBrook Capital Partners and NewRoad Capital Partners.

That investment funded expanded production capacity to meet the company's growth trajectory until it reaches $500 million in revenue, a figure it projects it will hit by 2025.

What they're saying: Mars acquired Kevin's to begin to build a presence in healthier foods and in the refrigerated section of grocery, a Mars spokesperson said.