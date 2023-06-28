Share on email (opens in new window)

The sale of Purell parent Gojo Industries has hit a stumbling block over price, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar.

Why it's the BFD: Valuations have declined by 10% in the first quarter, according to PitchBook, with quarterly deal flow “now on par with pre-COVID-19 levels."

Details: Akron, Ohio-based Gojo received final offers this month after launching an auction last year via JPMorgan.

The company was aiming for a $2 billion-plus valuation, “a price tag that many potential buyers found too rich,” per Reuters.

Gojo's adjusted EBITDA was $100 million, which would translate to a roughly 20x multiple.

Among the bidders are SC Johnson, Ecolab, Essity AB and Kimberly-Clark Corp, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Global sales of hand sanitizer reached a peak in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but have since faltered.

What they're saying: “We are focused on delivering our innovative, well-being solutions to more people and places in service of public health,” a GOJO spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

SC Johnson and Essity AB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Ecolab and Kimberly-Clark declined to comment.