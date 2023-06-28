Jerky brand Country Archer eyeing $140M in retail sales
Country Archer Provisions will generate between $130 million and $140 million in sales at retail this year, up from $100 million over the trailing 12 months, CEO Eugene Kang tells Axios exclusively.
The big picture: While the meat-snacking brand's competitors faltered, such as Krave and Stryve Foods, the San Bernardino, Calif.-based company focused on building a sustainable business with tight management.
- As a result, it has emerged as the top better-for-you jerky maker and the fifth largest overall, the Monogram Capital-backed company says.
Details: The $100 million in retail sales is as of May 30, a year-over-year increase of 40%, and about five times what it was four years ago, Kang says.
- He attributes Country Archer's success to its product ingredient profile, which doesn't include MSG and nitrates, and its approachable branding.
By the numbers: The jerky maker's products are sold in 30,000 retail locations nationwide, per the company.
Context: "Jerky is one of the most popular snacks in the country with an estimated 128.7 million Americans eating it regularly," it says.
What's next: Country Archer is not actively pursuing a sale, nor is it planning to raise capital via equity or debt, Kang says.
- "I don't have a timeframe. We've got really patient capital behind us right now. We've hit a pretty significant phase or scale of our business. We're profitable," Kang says.
- "For us, that gives us flexibility and gives us the freedom to be super thoughtful about what our next steps are."
Yes, but: "We do have a private equity sponsor and we need to return capital back" at some point, Kang says.
What we're watching: If salty snacking continues to be priorities for strategic acquirers, the company could explore a sale, Kang says.
- "There's a world where we could explore that if the stars align."