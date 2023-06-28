Jerky brand Country Archer eyeing $140M in retail sales

Country Archer Provisions will generate between $130 million and $140 million in sales at retail this year, up from $100 million over the trailing 12 months, CEO Eugene Kang tells Axios exclusively.

The big picture: While the meat-snacking brand's competitors faltered, such as Krave and Stryve Foods, the San Bernardino, Calif.-based company focused on building a sustainable business with tight management.

As a result, it has emerged as the top better-for-you jerky maker and the fifth largest overall, the Monogram Capital-backed company says.

Details: The $100 million in retail sales is as of May 30, a year-over-year increase of 40%, and about five times what it was four years ago, Kang says.

He attributes Country Archer's success to its product ingredient profile, which doesn't include MSG and nitrates, and its approachable branding.

By the numbers: The jerky maker's products are sold in 30,000 retail locations nationwide, per the company.

Context: "Jerky is one of the most popular snacks in the country with an estimated 128.7 million Americans eating it regularly," it says.

What's next: Country Archer is not actively pursuing a sale, nor is it planning to raise capital via equity or debt, Kang says.

"I don't have a timeframe. We've got really patient capital behind us right now. We've hit a pretty significant phase or scale of our business. We're profitable," Kang says.

"For us, that gives us flexibility and gives us the freedom to be super thoughtful about what our next steps are."

Yes, but: "We do have a private equity sponsor and we need to return capital back" at some point, Kang says.

What we're watching: If salty snacking continues to be priorities for strategic acquirers, the company could explore a sale, Kang says.