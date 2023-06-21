Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

BetterBrand, a food tech company taking a bite at low carbs, has raised $6 million in Series A funding.

Why it matters: Consumers have become more conscientious about their health, driving the low-carb food market to $10.93 billion in 2021. The market is projected to reach $18.65 billion by 2029, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

Details: The round was led by Verso Capital with Gaingels Fund, Seven Seven Six and Craft Lane participating.

Sean Thomas, who is a part of the Wendy’s family, and actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Emmy Rossum, are also backers.

The fresh capital sets its pre-money valuation at $170 million.

It has raised $10 million to date.

What they’re saying: Consumers often equate low-carb foods with less flavor, CEO Aimee Yang tells Axios.

“It really is about transforming these products, and not taking away from the consumer,” she says.

Zoom in: The company has developed a way to use non-GMO, clean-label ingredients to create better-for-you baked goods.

Its “hero product,” the Better Bagel, is a bagel that’s high in protein but has the net-carb equivalent of two banana slices, the company says.

BetterBrand rolled out its product in Whole Foods in the third quarter of last year, and grossed over $1 million in sales in its first five months on the retailer’s shelves, it says.

The Better Bagel is sold online and can be found at Sprouts, Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon’s, and a few other retail locations.

By the numbers: The company has a revenue run rate in the eight figures, and has margins that are above 40%, Yang says.

She expects the company to break even in the fourth quarter.

Context: Earlier this month, the company launched two new varieties of Better Bagel, The Pretzel and The Sesame.

It has added a second manufacturing facility, and it plans to add a third in the next two months.

What’s next: BetterBrand plans to launch 16 new products in the next 12 months.

It plans to test in new markets across North America and Europe.

The company is mainly interested in building its brand and shirking private label partnerships.

The intrigue: BetterBrand has drawn interest from large CPGs, which have been known for being very acquisitive of late.