Low-carb food startup BetterBrand raises $6M Series A
BetterBrand, a food tech company taking a bite at low carbs, has raised $6 million in Series A funding.
Why it matters: Consumers have become more conscientious about their health, driving the low-carb food market to $10.93 billion in 2021. The market is projected to reach $18.65 billion by 2029, according to Data Bridge Market Research.
Details: The round was led by Verso Capital with Gaingels Fund, Seven Seven Six and Craft Lane participating.
- Sean Thomas, who is a part of the Wendy’s family, and actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Emmy Rossum, are also backers.
- The fresh capital sets its pre-money valuation at $170 million.
- It has raised $10 million to date.
What they’re saying: Consumers often equate low-carb foods with less flavor, CEO Aimee Yang tells Axios.
- “It really is about transforming these products, and not taking away from the consumer,” she says.
Zoom in: The company has developed a way to use non-GMO, clean-label ingredients to create better-for-you baked goods.
- Its “hero product,” the Better Bagel, is a bagel that’s high in protein but has the net-carb equivalent of two banana slices, the company says.
- BetterBrand rolled out its product in Whole Foods in the third quarter of last year, and grossed over $1 million in sales in its first five months on the retailer’s shelves, it says.
- The Better Bagel is sold online and can be found at Sprouts, Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon’s, and a few other retail locations.
By the numbers: The company has a revenue run rate in the eight figures, and has margins that are above 40%, Yang says.
- She expects the company to break even in the fourth quarter.
Context: Earlier this month, the company launched two new varieties of Better Bagel, The Pretzel and The Sesame.
- It has added a second manufacturing facility, and it plans to add a third in the next two months.
What’s next: BetterBrand plans to launch 16 new products in the next 12 months.
- It plans to test in new markets across North America and Europe.
- The company is mainly interested in building its brand and shirking private label partnerships.
The intrigue: BetterBrand has drawn interest from large CPGs, which have been known for being very acquisitive of late.
- “I know that because they’ve reached out,” she says.