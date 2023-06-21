Checkers Drive-in Restaurants completed an out-of-court restructuring that hands ownership to lenders and reduces long-term debt to $75 million from $300 million, the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: By avoiding bankruptcy, the recapitalization of the Tampa Bay-based fast-food chain puts it in a better position to survive long term.

The restructuring also comes at an opportune time, as Americans are spending more at restaurants than at grocery.

Details: As part of the deal, private equity owner Oak Hill Capital Partners will no longer hold any equity in the company.

Instead, a lender group led by Arbour Lane Capital Management, Garnett Station Partners and Guggenheim Investments now own a majority of the company.

Checkers will also receive $25 million in new debt financing commitments to fund restaurant remodels and other growth initiatives, according to the announcement.

Catch up fast: The long-beleaguered parent of Checkers and Rally's appeared to be recovering in early 2022 with annual EBITDA projected to grow by 50% from $40 million to $60 million under CEO Frances Allen.

Allen, who will remain in her role, was brought in to turn around the business in early 2020.

She'd hoped to refinance the company's debt last year.

Yes, but: Last year ended up being one of the most difficult operating environments for restaurant chains, which were hit by a combination of rising interest rates and food, labor and real estate costs.

An upcoming debt payment triggered the need for the restructuring, a company spokesperson tells Axios in an email.

What they're saying: "The new ownership group is made up of longtime stakeholders in Checkers & Rally’s who know our company well, believe in our management team, and are encouraged by the early results of our five-year plan," the spokesperson says.