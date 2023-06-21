Checkers' lenders take control in out-of-court restructuring
Checkers Drive-in Restaurants completed an out-of-court restructuring that hands ownership to lenders and reduces long-term debt to $75 million from $300 million, the company said Tuesday.
Why it matters: By avoiding bankruptcy, the recapitalization of the Tampa Bay-based fast-food chain puts it in a better position to survive long term.
- The restructuring also comes at an opportune time, as Americans are spending more at restaurants than at grocery.
Details: As part of the deal, private equity owner Oak Hill Capital Partners will no longer hold any equity in the company.
- Instead, a lender group led by Arbour Lane Capital Management, Garnett Station Partners and Guggenheim Investments now own a majority of the company.
- Checkers will also receive $25 million in new debt financing commitments to fund restaurant remodels and other growth initiatives, according to the announcement.
Catch up fast: The long-beleaguered parent of Checkers and Rally's appeared to be recovering in early 2022 with annual EBITDA projected to grow by 50% from $40 million to $60 million under CEO Frances Allen.
- Allen, who will remain in her role, was brought in to turn around the business in early 2020.
- She'd hoped to refinance the company's debt last year.
Yes, but: Last year ended up being one of the most difficult operating environments for restaurant chains, which were hit by a combination of rising interest rates and food, labor and real estate costs.
- An upcoming debt payment triggered the need for the restructuring, a company spokesperson tells Axios in an email.
What they're saying: "The new ownership group is made up of longtime stakeholders in Checkers & Rally’s who know our company well, believe in our management team, and are encouraged by the early results of our five-year plan," the spokesperson says.
- "Without the overhang of legacy debt, they see a bright future and a lot of upside for our brands," the spokesperson adds.
- "This refinancing significantly strengthens our balance sheet by, among other things, equitizing our short-term debt maturities," Allen said in a statement.
- "The recapitalization provides us with the financial flexibility we need to better position ourselves to invest in and continue growing our business," she said.