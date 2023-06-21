Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Checkers' lenders take control in out-of-court restructuring

Richard Collings
The drive-up window at Checkers.

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Checkers Drive-in Restaurants completed an out-of-court restructuring that hands ownership to lenders and reduces long-term debt to $75 million from $300 million, the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: By avoiding bankruptcy, the recapitalization of the Tampa Bay-based fast-food chain puts it in a better position to survive long term.

  • The restructuring also comes at an opportune time, as Americans are spending more at restaurants than at grocery.

Details: As part of the deal, private equity owner Oak Hill Capital Partners will no longer hold any equity in the company.

  • Instead, a lender group led by Arbour Lane Capital Management, Garnett Station Partners and Guggenheim Investments now own a majority of the company.
  • Checkers will also receive $25 million in new debt financing commitments to fund restaurant remodels and other growth initiatives, according to the announcement.

Catch up fast: The long-beleaguered parent of Checkers and Rally's appeared to be recovering in early 2022 with annual EBITDA projected to grow by 50% from $40 million to $60 million under CEO Frances Allen.

  • Allen, who will remain in her role, was brought in to turn around the business in early 2020.
  • She'd hoped to refinance the company's debt last year.

Yes, but: Last year ended up being one of the most difficult operating environments for restaurant chains, which were hit by a combination of rising interest rates and food, labor and real estate costs.

  • An upcoming debt payment triggered the need for the restructuring, a company spokesperson tells Axios in an email.

What they're saying: "The new ownership group is made up of longtime stakeholders in Checkers & Rally’s who know our company well, believe in our management team, and are encouraged by the early results of our five-year plan," the spokesperson says.

  • "Without the overhang of legacy debt, they see a bright future and a lot of upside for our brands," the spokesperson adds.
  • "This refinancing significantly strengthens our balance sheet by, among other things, equitizing our short-term debt maturities," Allen said in a statement.
  • "The recapitalization provides us with the financial flexibility we need to better position ourselves to invest in and continue growing our business," she said.
