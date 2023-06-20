Amazon aggregator Upexi cautious on acquisitions

Share on email (opens in new window)

Upexi, a publicly listed Amazon aggregator, has a prudent M&A strategy, sticking to its strategy of buying a couple of brands annually and building them into larger businesses, CEO Allan Marshall tells Axios.

Why it matters: After a flurry of activity among Amazon aggregators in previous years, dealmakers have hit the pause button as interest rates have climbed.

Driving the news: Tuesday Upexi voluntarily terminated the previously announced acquisition of a nutrition brand in the superfood category.

Flashback: Marshall is the founder and former CEO of Segmentz, now known as logistics provider XPO.

What's happening: Similar to Upexi, he now sees a new generation of aggregators being more thoughtful, Marshall says.

And while Upexi remains acquisitive, it's spending 90% of its time building the business organically and 10% of its time on M&A, Marshall notes.

Zoom in: Upexi is interested in buying profitable brands with solid infrastructure and talented management teams in health and wellness, education, or pets.

Valuations tend to be between 3x and 5x cash flow, with owners agreeing to remain with the company for two-to-three years after the deal closes, he says.

Yes, but: "There's not much quality right now," Marshall says of current targets in the space.