Amazon aggregator Upexi cautious on acquisitions
Upexi, a publicly listed Amazon aggregator, has a prudent M&A strategy, sticking to its strategy of buying a couple of brands annually and building them into larger businesses, CEO Allan Marshall tells Axios.
Why it matters: After a flurry of activity among Amazon aggregators in previous years, dealmakers have hit the pause button as interest rates have climbed.
Driving the news: Tuesday Upexi voluntarily terminated the previously announced acquisition of a nutrition brand in the superfood category.
Flashback: Marshall is the founder and former CEO of Segmentz, now known as logistics provider XPO.
What's happening: Similar to Upexi, he now sees a new generation of aggregators being more thoughtful, Marshall says.
- And while Upexi remains acquisitive, it's spending 90% of its time building the business organically and 10% of its time on M&A, Marshall notes.
Zoom in: Upexi is interested in buying profitable brands with solid infrastructure and talented management teams in health and wellness, education, or pets.
- Valuations tend to be between 3x and 5x cash flow, with owners agreeing to remain with the company for two-to-three years after the deal closes, he says.
Yes, but: "There's not much quality right now," Marshall says of current targets in the space.
- He says he's seen opportunities he's passed on previously, only for them to be pitched to him a month later at a lower price.
- Upexi also has the challenges of rising interest rates and micro-cap stocks being "obliterated," Marshall says.
- Nonetheless, the company has cash on its balance sheet and cash flow to invest in and grow the business as is, he says.