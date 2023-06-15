Second-round bid deadline nears in Subway auction

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The second-round bid deadline is nearing in the auction of sandwich chain Subway, two sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: An acquisition of Subway would rank among the largest restaurant deals over the last decade.

A sale of the sandwich chain would rank among deals like Burger King's acquisition of Tim Hortons for $11.5 billion in 2014 and Inspire Brands' purchase of Dunkin' Brands for $11.3 billion in 2020.

Details: A number of parties, including private equity firm Roark Capital, remain active in the process and are expected to submit offers.

The winning bid is expected to be around the price target of $10 billion, one source says.

Subway aims to wrap the process in July, that source adds.

Zoom in: Investment bank JPMorgan did offer staple financing, the same source says, though not at the $5 billion amount previously reported.

However, the bidders still involved in the auction are opting to line up their own financing, the source says.

There is also still the possibility that two or more PE firms join forces to acquire Subway.

The intrigue: Sponsors are willing to put up more equity to finance deals considering the current state of the debt markets, a second source familiar says.

The idea would be to recapitalize the business at a later date and pull out a large dividend, that source says.

While it has not occurred in retail or consumer yet, there have been PE acquisitions in other sectors that were financed with up to 90% equity, the source notes.

Between the lines: Roark may be the most likely victor given its extensive experience investing in restaurants, said the second and a third source familiar.

Be smart: Subway is a turnaround play, which could make executing a deal difficult given the challenges.

Yes, but: Subway's turnaround efforts thus far have been successful under CEO John Chidsey, a veteran restaurant executive who previously helmed Burger King, one source points out.