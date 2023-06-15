Second-round bid deadline nears in Subway auction
The second-round bid deadline is nearing in the auction of sandwich chain Subway, two sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.
Why it matters: An acquisition of Subway would rank among the largest restaurant deals over the last decade.
- A sale of the sandwich chain would rank among deals like Burger King's acquisition of Tim Hortons for $11.5 billion in 2014 and Inspire Brands' purchase of Dunkin' Brands for $11.3 billion in 2020.
Details: A number of parties, including private equity firm Roark Capital, remain active in the process and are expected to submit offers.
- The winning bid is expected to be around the price target of $10 billion, one source says.
- Subway aims to wrap the process in July, that source adds.
Zoom in: Investment bank JPMorgan did offer staple financing, the same source says, though not at the $5 billion amount previously reported.
- However, the bidders still involved in the auction are opting to line up their own financing, the source says.
- There is also still the possibility that two or more PE firms join forces to acquire Subway.
The intrigue: Sponsors are willing to put up more equity to finance deals considering the current state of the debt markets, a second source familiar says.
- The idea would be to recapitalize the business at a later date and pull out a large dividend, that source says.
- While it has not occurred in retail or consumer yet, there have been PE acquisitions in other sectors that were financed with up to 90% equity, the source notes.
Between the lines: Roark may be the most likely victor given its extensive experience investing in restaurants, said the second and a third source familiar.
Be smart: Subway is a turnaround play, which could make executing a deal difficult given the challenges.
Yes, but: Subway's turnaround efforts thus far have been successful under CEO John Chidsey, a veteran restaurant executive who previously helmed Burger King, one source points out.
- Under Chidsey, Subway is consolidating franchisees into larger operating groups or transferring franchisee ownership, while simultaneously improving relations with those franchisees, the source says.