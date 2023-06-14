Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Headless commerce startup Pack raising Series A

Richard Collings


Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Pack, a San Diego-based headless commerce startup, is raising a Series A round between $15 million and $20 million, CEO Cory Cummings tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As commerce companies decouple operations there will be more demand for front-end solutions, and Pack sees an opening to rapidly scale its business.

Details: The plan is to close the Series A financing within the next six months, Cummings says.

  • "We're just trying to find as much predictability around the business as we possibly can, around revenue and sales timelines — just all the things that help with a growth phase," Cummings says.
  • "When you do hit a Series A, your investors are expecting you to really grow the business."

Catch up fast: Pack has raised $6 million in seed funding, including an initial $3 million in March 2022 and then another $3 million in December led by Norwest Venture Partners.

How it works: Pack creates personalized digital storefronts or websites with an application-based framework where the brands have full control over content management, Cummings says.

  • The product's capabilities also include synching product data, page-building and domain management, among others.

What they're saying: "We need to make sure the business is well-capitalized for the mission we've put in place," Cummings says.

  • "We want to put a bit more fuel on the fire. We want to start building new features like A/B testing and personalization," he says.
  • "Being able to add some sort of personalization or AI to a front end to know what you are browsing or shopping is interesting."
  • "We feel we have found product market fit and what we really want to start doing is hiring the right team around us and start scaling it," he adds.

Of note: Cummings has built websites for Kylie Cosmetics, UntuckIT and MVMT.

The intrigue: Pack competitor Shogun shut down its own offering and recommended Pack to its customers.

The latest: Pack inked partnerships with e-commerce design and development agencies, namely Trellis, Scoutside, Coldsmoke Creative, eHouse Studio, Nessa labs, 383, Knit, Akantro and Helixian.

  • Its customers include brands such as Cuts Clothing, Liquid I.V., Truff, Prima, Umzu, Rhoback, Clearly Filtered and Briogeo.
