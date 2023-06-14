Headless commerce startup Pack raising Series A

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pack, a San Diego-based headless commerce startup, is raising a Series A round between $15 million and $20 million, CEO Cory Cummings tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As commerce companies decouple operations there will be more demand for front-end solutions, and Pack sees an opening to rapidly scale its business.

Details: The plan is to close the Series A financing within the next six months, Cummings says.

"We're just trying to find as much predictability around the business as we possibly can, around revenue and sales timelines — just all the things that help with a growth phase," Cummings says.

"When you do hit a Series A, your investors are expecting you to really grow the business."

Catch up fast: Pack has raised $6 million in seed funding, including an initial $3 million in March 2022 and then another $3 million in December led by Norwest Venture Partners.

How it works: Pack creates personalized digital storefronts or websites with an application-based framework where the brands have full control over content management, Cummings says.

The product's capabilities also include synching product data, page-building and domain management, among others.

What they're saying: "We need to make sure the business is well-capitalized for the mission we've put in place," Cummings says.

"We want to put a bit more fuel on the fire. We want to start building new features like A/B testing and personalization," he says.

"Being able to add some sort of personalization or AI to a front end to know what you are browsing or shopping is interesting."

"We feel we have found product market fit and what we really want to start doing is hiring the right team around us and start scaling it," he adds.

Of note: Cummings has built websites for Kylie Cosmetics, UntuckIT and MVMT.

The intrigue: Pack competitor Shogun shut down its own offering and recommended Pack to its customers.

The latest: Pack inked partnerships with e-commerce design and development agencies, namely Trellis, Scoutside, Coldsmoke Creative, eHouse Studio, Nessa labs, 383, Knit, Akantro and Helixian.