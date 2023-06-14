Headless commerce startup Pack raising Series A
Pack, a San Diego-based headless commerce startup, is raising a Series A round between $15 million and $20 million, CEO Cory Cummings tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: As commerce companies decouple operations there will be more demand for front-end solutions, and Pack sees an opening to rapidly scale its business.
Details: The plan is to close the Series A financing within the next six months, Cummings says.
- "We're just trying to find as much predictability around the business as we possibly can, around revenue and sales timelines — just all the things that help with a growth phase," Cummings says.
- "When you do hit a Series A, your investors are expecting you to really grow the business."
Catch up fast: Pack has raised $6 million in seed funding, including an initial $3 million in March 2022 and then another $3 million in December led by Norwest Venture Partners.
How it works: Pack creates personalized digital storefronts or websites with an application-based framework where the brands have full control over content management, Cummings says.
- The product's capabilities also include synching product data, page-building and domain management, among others.
What they're saying: "We need to make sure the business is well-capitalized for the mission we've put in place," Cummings says.
- "We want to put a bit more fuel on the fire. We want to start building new features like A/B testing and personalization," he says.
- "Being able to add some sort of personalization or AI to a front end to know what you are browsing or shopping is interesting."
- "We feel we have found product market fit and what we really want to start doing is hiring the right team around us and start scaling it," he adds.
Of note: Cummings has built websites for Kylie Cosmetics, UntuckIT and MVMT.
The intrigue: Pack competitor Shogun shut down its own offering and recommended Pack to its customers.
The latest: Pack inked partnerships with e-commerce design and development agencies, namely Trellis, Scoutside, Coldsmoke Creative, eHouse Studio, Nessa labs, 383, Knit, Akantro and Helixian.
- Its customers include brands such as Cuts Clothing, Liquid I.V., Truff, Prima, Umzu, Rhoback, Clearly Filtered and Briogeo.