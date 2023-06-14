Cava's IPO is a test for the market
Cava, the Mediterranean fast-casual chain, is poised to start trading on the NYSE Thursday.
Why it matters: The offering will be a bellwether for the IPO market.
Details: The company is targeting a valuation of $2.23 billion, raising it from $2.1 billion or a range of $17 and $19 a share.
- It plans to sell 14.44 million shares to raise $289 million at the top of its range.
The big picture: So far this year, there have been 44 U.S. IPOs, raising $7.3 billion — on a clear track for 2023 to surpass last year's 71 IPOs, which raised $7.7 billion, according to Renaissance Capital data.
- That’s still far below 2021's 397 listings that garnered $142.4 billion.
Zoom out: The food sector is getting a boon from consumers who want to spend their money on experiences like dining out or traveling.
- The return to the office and the return of work travel have also helped.
- “A lot of companies have looked at their business models over the course of the last two, three years,” PwC’s IPO services practice leader Mike Bellin tells Axios.
- “They've made it much easier to do things via an app, via technology out there. So the accessibility is there,” he adds.
Zoom in: Still, success in the public markets comes back to the basics. These companies need to demonstrate not only growth but also a path to profitability, Bellin says.
- Cava's revenue climbed 12.8% last year to around $564 million, while its losses expanded to nearly $59 million, per a securities filing.
- Same restaurant sales, a key growth metric, rose 28.4% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year ago and increased 14.2% in full-year 2022 over 2021.
- The Washington, D.C.-based company will list under the ticker symbol CAVA.
- The performance of Cava and other IPOs will be "a good indicator for more companies to launch in '24,” Bellin says.