Cava's IPO is a test for the market

Cava, the Mediterranean fast-casual chain, is poised to start trading on the NYSE Thursday.

Why it matters: The offering will be a bellwether for the IPO market.

Details: The company is targeting a valuation of $2.23 billion, raising it from $2.1 billion or a range of $17 and $19 a share.

It plans to sell 14.44 million shares to raise $289 million at the top of its range.

The big picture: So far this year, there have been 44 U.S. IPOs, raising $7.3 billion — on a clear track for 2023 to surpass last year's 71 IPOs, which raised $7.7 billion, according to Renaissance Capital data.

That’s still far below 2021's 397 listings that garnered $142.4 billion.

Zoom out: The food sector is getting a boon from consumers who want to spend their money on experiences like dining out or traveling.

The return to the office and the return of work travel have also helped.

“A lot of companies have looked at their business models over the course of the last two, three years,” PwC’s IPO services practice leader Mike Bellin tells Axios.

“They've made it much easier to do things via an app, via technology out there. So the accessibility is there,” he adds.

Zoom in: Still, success in the public markets comes back to the basics. These companies need to demonstrate not only growth but also a path to profitability, Bellin says.