GameStop ousted CEO Matt Furlong "without cause" on Wednesday and named Ryan Cohen as executive chair.

Why it matters: GameStop's top management shuffle underscores how difficult it is for the company to effect a turnaround.

Details: The company's general counsel Mark Robinson was named general manager and given the title "principal executive officer," per a securities filing.

What they're saying: "Leadership transitions can be inherently difficult to manage,” the company said in the filing.

"And failure to timely or successfully implement transitions may cause disruption within the company, including execution of our transformational plans," it said.

GameStop warned this may have an adverse effect on its financial performance, its ability to meet its operational goals and strategic plans, and its ability to retain and keep key management.

By the numbers: The company reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday, and they were dismal.

Net sales were $1.24 billion, a 10% decline from the prior year and a miss from the street's expectations.

GameStop's shares tumbled again Thursday.

Wedbush Securities managing director Michael Pachter described the results in stark terms: "We remain convinced that GameStop is doomed, with declining physical software sales and a shift of sales to subscription services and digital downloads sealing its fate."

There may still be some hope for profitability, he adds, (GameStop posted its first profit in two years in 4Q), but "we don’t see a turnaround on the horizon without capable management."

Catch up fast: GameStop is the retailer at the center of the 2020 meme stock madness, in which Cohen played a starring role, per Axios' Dan Primack.

The backstory: Cohen founded and led Chewy, the pet supplies e-commerce company, before becoming an activist investor who in mid-2020 disclosed around a 10% stake in GameStop.

The following year he effectively assumed control of the company, installing Furlong as CEO and pledging to turn the company into an e-commerce giant.

Now Cohen is basically shaking up his own shakeup, and slighting Furlong with a 42-word press release that doesn't even use Furlong's name.

Of note: GameStop canceled its earnings call, a move that makes it "hard to have an opinion," particularly alongside "little-to-no investor communication, and lack of consistent strategic vision," Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz says in a note.