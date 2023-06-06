Lightspeed Commerce is now offering automated underwriting to provide its small business customers with cash advances, CEO JP Chauvet tells Axios.

What's happening: Consumer-facing SMBs are finding it difficult to secure the cash they need as banks become more risk-averse, Chauvet says.

Catch up fast: Montreal-based Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) offers tools to retailers and restaurants for managing functions such as point of sale, inventory, suppliers, loyalty programs and payroll, Chauvet notes.

The cloud-based commerce platform services established SMBs with more than $500,000 in annual revenue, he adds.

Details: Over the last several years, Lightspeed has been developing financial services via Lightspeed Capital to capitalize on the vast amount of data it has access to, Chauvet says.

"We know everything about those SMBs because we know their inventory levels, we manage their employees, we manage everything," Chauvet says. "I am in a better position than anybody else to understand who I should be lending money to or who I should be giving cash advances to."

How it works: Utilizing all that data, Lightspeed can detect when a merchant is replenishing its inventory, for example, and will then approve a cash advance offer on the spot.

The money will then appear in the SMB's bank account the next day, Chauvet says.

Lightspeed lends up to $100,000 at a time, which is then repaid over the next six-to-nine months by withholding 10% of every transaction.

It is one of Lightspeed's stickiest products, Chauvet says, pointing out that after customers use it for the first time and then repay it, they immediately withdraw another cash advance.

The product also has a low default rate of below 1%, he says.

Reality check: Despite the low default rate, lending incurs more balance sheet liabilities than software, so Lightspeed will have to think carefully about how large it scales that business with its structure evolving over time.

What's next: The automated underwriting capability is still in its early days, Chauvet says.