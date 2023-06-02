Corporate divestitures remain an underutilized value creator, according to a PwC analysis.

Why it matters: Sponsors and strategics are seizing on opportunities like asset sales to renew their portfolios and reposition themselves amid several economic headwinds.

The big picture: There were more acquisitions among S&P 500 companies than divestitures in 2023, a 3.7% increase from the prior five-year period, per the report.

Yes, but: Companies that pursued both acquisitions and divestitures outperformed their industry index in the years following the transactions, the report says.

Companies saw a 3.8% median increase in their stock price around the time the divestiture was announced compared with the industry index.

About a quarter of these companies saw double-digit stock price increases versus the industry index.

What they’re saying: “We're going to see a continued increase in divestitures as companies align their portfolios with the businesses that they are striving to become,” says John Potter, a U.S. deals clients and markets leader at PwC.

Zoom in: For retailers, understanding consumer behavior is key when assessing their portfolios, says Alberto Dent, PwC’s U.S. consumer markets deals leader.

Oftentimes, that’s a look at what experience you want to create in stores and online and what technology is needed to deliver that, he says.

Inflation is also an important factor, as companies try to figure out “a way to optimize your price point and your margins.”

Price increases affect consumers in different ways and some consumers may actually want to shift down to different types of brands.

A diversified portfolio of brands that hit different price points can help mitigate this, he adds.

Of note: This is where private equity players may take an interest in a roll-up strategy, Dent says.

Between the lines: Companies will begin to make decisions on whether to divest more decisively and in a more timely manner, Potter says, because they’ll want to focus their resources on their go-forward strategy or to assess how the buyers (and the market) value their assets.