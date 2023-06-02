Corporate divestitures' untapped potential
Corporate divestitures remain an underutilized value creator, according to a PwC analysis.
Why it matters: Sponsors and strategics are seizing on opportunities like asset sales to renew their portfolios and reposition themselves amid several economic headwinds.
The big picture: There were more acquisitions among S&P 500 companies than divestitures in 2023, a 3.7% increase from the prior five-year period, per the report.
Yes, but: Companies that pursued both acquisitions and divestitures outperformed their industry index in the years following the transactions, the report says.
- Companies saw a 3.8% median increase in their stock price around the time the divestiture was announced compared with the industry index.
- About a quarter of these companies saw double-digit stock price increases versus the industry index.
What they’re saying: “We're going to see a continued increase in divestitures as companies align their portfolios with the businesses that they are striving to become,” says John Potter, a U.S. deals clients and markets leader at PwC.
Zoom in: For retailers, understanding consumer behavior is key when assessing their portfolios, says Alberto Dent, PwC’s U.S. consumer markets deals leader.
- Oftentimes, that’s a look at what experience you want to create in stores and online and what technology is needed to deliver that, he says.
- Inflation is also an important factor, as companies try to figure out “a way to optimize your price point and your margins.”
- Price increases affect consumers in different ways and some consumers may actually want to shift down to different types of brands.
- A diversified portfolio of brands that hit different price points can help mitigate this, he adds.
Of note: This is where private equity players may take an interest in a roll-up strategy, Dent says.
Between the lines: Companies will begin to make decisions on whether to divest more decisively and in a more timely manner, Potter says, because they’ll want to focus their resources on their go-forward strategy or to assess how the buyers (and the market) value their assets.
- What became really evident through the study, Potter says, is that “dwelling on the decision to divest, versus moving with speed to affect the divestiture, is a big factor in realizing the greatest value for it.”
- Divestiture is not inherently about a “bad business” or “poor-performing business,” he says.
- “It's just a business that doesn't fit, probably isn't getting the allocated capital and attention that it deserves, but when it does, it thrives.”