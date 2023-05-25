Jana's Freshpet proxy fight is a rarity this season

Activist investor Jana Partners’ willingness to wage a proxy fight at Freshpet is a rarity this season, where parties have pushed for early settlements rather than bringing their battles to a shareholder vote.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, Jana nominated four candidates to the pet food company's board of directors.

Why it matters: Investors are trying to read the tea leaves as to what the universal proxy card, implemented last August, could mean for activist investors and the companies they target.

In the first quarter, there were 29 settlement agreements in which a company agreed to give an activist at least one board seat, compared with 28 in the year-earlier period, according to activist research firm Insightia.

What's happening: Activists launched fewer proxy fights, 14 versus 26 the prior year, according to asset manager Lazard, but the appetite for board change stayed steady, at 39% of campaigns, compared with 40% in the previous year.

Of note: Jana is one of the few “brand-name activists” to run a contest this year, says Cristiano Guerra, head of ISS' special situations research team, in an email.