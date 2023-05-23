Panera, a St. Louis-based fast-casual sandwich and bakery chain, tapped José Alberto Dueñas as its new CEO, effective July 1, and the company says it will revive its IPO plans.

Why it matters: The news comes mere days after restaurant chain Cava publicly filed for an IPO, signaling a potential break in the public markets dam.

Catch up fast: It was only last July that Panera put its IPO plans on hold, citing deteriorating market conditions.

It also chose not to extend its investment agreement with USHG Acquisition Corp., a SPAC sponsored by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

Of note: The investment by USHG would have occurred after Panera went public rather than facilitated it.

Be smart: For now, Panera isn't coughing up any details beyond teasing a future IPO, declining to comment on timing, whether there will be new filings with the SEC, or if it is working with bankers.

Its vague IPO intentions come with a management shakeup, though the current CEO moves into the chairman position.

Overall, the restaurant sector is experiencing a resurgence, but Panera didn't detail numbers on profit margins.

In 2016, the fiscal year before it was taken private, it had $2.8 billion in sales.

By the numbers: Panera generated more than $4.8 billion in sales last year, the company said.

Panera also owns Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

As of April 25, there were 2,121 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in the U.S., 738 Caribou Coffee stores in 10 countries; and Einstein Bros. Brands operates 984 company-owned and licensed units under the Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger’s Bagels, Noah’s New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel brands in the U.S.

Details: Panera declined to comment further on the timing of an IPO or the current state of the public markets for fast-casual concepts.

JAB Holding, Panera's Luxembourg-based parent company, plans to remain a "long-term anchor shareholder post IPO."

Dueñas, currently CEO of Einstein Bros. Bagels, will replace current CEO Niren Chaudhary, who will become chairman.

Patrick Grismer, a former Starbucks CFO, will become chairman of the board's audit committee.

Flashback: Panera was founded in St. Louis in 1987 under the banner of St. Louis Bread Company as a community bakery.