Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wolverine Worldwide, the footwear and lifestyle company, said it is considering “strategic alternatives,” which could include a possible sale, for its Sperry brand.

Why it matters: Like much of retail, the company is exploring divestitures to shore up finances and pivot focus to more high-growth business lines.

What they’re saying: “We are now exploring strategic alternatives for Sperry while we continue the foundational work needed to position the brand for long-term success,” CEO Brendan Hoffman said in prepared remarks.

The company intends to focus on its active and work groups like Merrell, Saucony and Sweaty Betty.

Zoom in: Merrell and Saucony posted double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter.

Boat shoes and preppy apparel brand Sperry saw a 13% decline in year-over-year revenues in the same period, weighing on the company’s top line, which fell 2.5%.

Catch up fast: Wolverine sold its Keds business to DSW parent Designer Brands in February.