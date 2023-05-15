Wolverine Worldwide reviews Sperry business for possible sale
Wolverine Worldwide, the footwear and lifestyle company, said it is considering “strategic alternatives,” which could include a possible sale, for its Sperry brand.
Why it matters: Like much of retail, the company is exploring divestitures to shore up finances and pivot focus to more high-growth business lines.
What they’re saying: “We are now exploring strategic alternatives for Sperry while we continue the foundational work needed to position the brand for long-term success,” CEO Brendan Hoffman said in prepared remarks.
- The company intends to focus on its active and work groups like Merrell, Saucony and Sweaty Betty.
Zoom in: Merrell and Saucony posted double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter.
- Boat shoes and preppy apparel brand Sperry saw a 13% decline in year-over-year revenues in the same period, weighing on the company’s top line, which fell 2.5%.
Catch up fast: Wolverine sold its Keds business to DSW parent Designer Brands in February.
- It also plans to exclusively license its Hush Puppies footwear in the U.S. and Canada to Designer Brands.