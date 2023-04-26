Retailers augment tech spend to meet sustainability wave
Companies are increasingly aligning their operations with sustainability goals, and putting their money where their mouth is.
Why it matters: A global survey of 1,800 consumer goods executives found companies expect their tech spending to increase by 34% over the next three years to help them achieve those goals.
- This translates to more initiatives around sustainable packaging, energy efficiency in manufacturing, ethical sourcing of materials and better monitoring, measuring and reporting of sustainability targets.
By the numbers: Around 77% of executives say that sustainability investments will accelerate business growth.
- In 2022, 88 brands launched dedicated resale programs — a 244% increase from the prior year, according to a recent resale report by ThredUp.
- To that end, 86% of retail executives say their customers are already participating in resale, up eight points from 2021.
- Over half the retailers offering resale programs say the business line gets attention at the director and board level, up 14 points from 2021.
Zoom in: Companies like ThredUp, Trove, and Archive have received VC dollars to help retailers launch their own resale programs.
- ThredUp and other resale marketplaces are a big part of serving new growth in the market, president Anthony Marino tells Axios, adding companies without resale are missing out on profit, innovation and demonstrable leadership on sustainability.
- “Brands and retailers who get into the game have a unique advantage to capture customers who are already opening their wallets in their stores,” he says.
Zoom out: One in three apparel items that were purchased in the last 12 months was secondhand, and that was higher among Gen Z.
Be smart: Over half the retailers surveyed with a resale business line cited potential for resale to "cannibalize new product sales in the short-term," but are confident of its long-term yields.