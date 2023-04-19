Advent International, Bain Capital and TPG are mulling joining forces in a so-called club deal for the Subway sandwich chain, Sky News reports.

Why it matters: With financing tight and a prospective valuation of about $10 billion, a joint bid for the chain could bring the prospects of a takeover closer to reality for the private equity firms.

Catch up fast: Subway confirmed in mid-February that it was running an auction process run by JPMorgan.

TPG and Bain Capital were already floated as contenders, as was Goldman Sachs’ asset management arm, and TDR Capital — which owns stakes in supermarket chain Asda and convenience store operator EG Group.

Of note: This week, Subway has consolidated and transferred some 230 existing restaurants to five new multi-unit owners across Texas, Florida, Arizona and the mid-Atlantic.

The new multi-unit owners will remodel the locations and open new ones in the future.

This is part of Subway’s new franchising strategy to move from single-unit owners to multi-unit franchisees that have better resources.

Advent, Bain and TPG declined to comment.