Smalls, a cat food startup, raised a $19 million Series B round to deliver fresh products to an under-penetrated market — cat owners.

Why it matters: Most of the focus in the pet care industry is centered on dogs, leaving the market around cats underserved and underinvested, CEO Matt Michaelson tells Axios.

Context: Roughly 47% of households own dogs while 34% of households own cats, according to Morgan Stanley research.

Morgan Stanley projects the overall U.S. pet industry could grow from $118 billion in 2019 to $277 billion by 2030.

Details: The round was led by Companion Fund, with Left Lane Capital, Valor Capital, General Mills venture capital arm 301 INC, and Ohio State University’s endowment fund participating.

The company raised $9 million in its Series A funding in 2020.

It declined to give its valuation after the new capital injection.

The direct-to-consumer brand offers ultra-high protein, human-grade cat food that is fresh and minimally processed.

By the numbers. The New York-based company has generated eight figures in sales since it launched in 2017, and Michaelson says revenue has nearly doubled every year.

What’s next: The fresh funds will be used to support the company’s growth as it enters the retail channel for the first time.

Smalls plans to expand its headcount by about 25% and increase its product offerings to include a good assortment of tasty and healthy food.

Smalls will also invest in another line in its kitchen so that it can make more food, Michaelson says.

The company will focus on brand building as well, he adds, which includes TV advertising and a June subway campaign in New York City.

The intrigue: Smalls will debut a pop-up cat cafe in New York in the fall, Michaelson says.

“We're kind of using it as a place to learn about how that would work and see if we want to go permanent."

He views the cafe as “another channel that we add to the way that we grow the brand.”

The big picture: He sees the company growing beyond its fresh cat food roots to being a cat business more broadly, extending into categories like litter, toys, treats, furniture, and health products.