State of play: Touch-free checkout

Richard Collings
Last updated Feb. 2, 2023

Large players like Amazon are entering the fray, rolling out their own touch-free checkout technology. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is projected to expand its reach in 2023.

  • Standard AI, an autonomous checkout technology provider, has acquired Skip, a developer of self-checkout kiosks, and in February 2021, Standard AI raised $150 million in a Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at around $1 billion.
  • Meanwhile, Europe’s Trigo raised a $100 million equity financing round led by Temasek and 83North in October.
  • Berkeley, California-based Grabango snagged $39 million in its Series B led by Commerce Ventures in 2021.
