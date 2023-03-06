Bidders emerge for sandwich shop Subway

A handful of parties, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, submitted indicative offers last week to acquire Subway, Sky News reports.

Why it matters: The home of the $5 footlong could be valued at as much as $10 billion, but would-be buyers will face a difficult operating environment.

Catch up fast: Subway confirmed in mid-February that it is exploring a sale, after Axios reported buyers were circling.

Details: PE firms TPG, Bain Capital and TDR Capital — which owns stakes in supermarket chain Asda and convenience store operator EG Group — were also named in the report as having "lodged" their interest.

Meanwhile, PE firm TSG Consumer Partners was reported by Sky News to be monitoring the situation rather than submitting a bid at this stage.

The intrigue: Financial firms rather than strategics have emerged as leading contenders for the sandwich shop, in not only a difficult operating environment but also a difficult financing one.

But industry sources tell Axios that deep-pocketed PE firms are more willing to front most of the financing to get deals done for the time being.

They will then extract large dividends when the debt financing markets reopen.

TSG Consumer, Goldman Sachs, Bain, TDR and TPG declined to comment. Subway did not respond to a request for comment.