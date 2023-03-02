Bed Bath & Beyond makes interest payment
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday it paid the interest due Feb. 1 on its senior notes after initially raising $225 million via an equity offering.
Why it matters: That $225 million gave the distressed retailer the funds it needed to reach a deal with lenders after defaulting on its bank loans and missing interest payments, ultimately staving off bankruptcy.
Details: Holders of the company's 3.749% senior notes due 2024, 4.915% senior notes due 2034, and 5.165% senior notes due 2044 received the payments on Feb. 28, per the announcement.
- More than $28 million was due on the three tranches of notes totaling about $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
What they're saying: "We remain focused on utilizing our current and future financing to execute our turnaround plans and restore our position with customers,” CEO Sue Gove said in a Feb. 21 filing with the SEC.
Yes, but: Bed Bath & Beyond still needs the support of vendors and landlords to successfully restructure either in or out of court, says a source close to the situation.
- Not to mention, the company still hopes to secure $800 million in additional funding in the coming months.
Catch up fast: Fitch Ratings senior director David Silverman previously told Axios, while the money bought the merchant extra time, without a credible turnaround plan the end result is still likely bankruptcy.
Be smart: Without bankruptcy protection, Bed Bath & Beyond loses leverage to negotiate with landlords, who can drive a hard bargain even if a retailer is under Chapter 11 protection.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that landlords could theoretically push BBBY to compensate them for leases the retailer wants to exit before they expire.
Of note: Party City, for example, is hoping to renegotiate a number of its leases under bankruptcy protection.
- But landlords resistant to offering more favorable terms are pushing the retailer to put those leases up for auction.
The company did not respond to a request for comment.