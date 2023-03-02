Bed Bath & Beyond makes interest payment

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday it paid the interest due Feb. 1 on its senior notes after initially raising $225 million via an equity offering.

Why it matters: That $225 million gave the distressed retailer the funds it needed to reach a deal with lenders after defaulting on its bank loans and missing interest payments, ultimately staving off bankruptcy.

Details: Holders of the company's 3.749% senior notes due 2024, 4.915% senior notes due 2034, and 5.165% senior notes due 2044 received the payments on Feb. 28, per the announcement.

More than $28 million was due on the three tranches of notes totaling about $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What they're saying: "We remain focused on utilizing our current and future financing to execute our turnaround plans and restore our position with customers,” CEO Sue Gove said in a Feb. 21 filing with the SEC.

Yes, but: Bed Bath & Beyond still needs the support of vendors and landlords to successfully restructure either in or out of court, says a source close to the situation.

Not to mention, the company still hopes to secure $800 million in additional funding in the coming months.

Catch up fast: Fitch Ratings senior director David Silverman previously told Axios, while the money bought the merchant extra time, without a credible turnaround plan the end result is still likely bankruptcy.

Be smart: Without bankruptcy protection, Bed Bath & Beyond loses leverage to negotiate with landlords, who can drive a hard bargain even if a retailer is under Chapter 11 protection.

The Wall Street Journal reported that landlords could theoretically push BBBY to compensate them for leases the retailer wants to exit before they expire.

Of note: Party City, for example, is hoping to renegotiate a number of its leases under bankruptcy protection.

But landlords resistant to offering more favorable terms are pushing the retailer to put those leases up for auction.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.