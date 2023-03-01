Party City's auction of 12 of its leases will give retailers and landlords alike a sense of the appetite for retail real estate.

Why it matters: Distressed and bankrupt retailers attempting to restructure their physical footprints hope the acceleration of new store openings, led by discounters such as dollar stores, will support their efforts.

Details: Party City is rejecting leases that landlords are unwilling to renegotiate more favorable terms for the party supplier, a source familiar with the situation explains.

Party City owns the leases that, though technically a liability, can have value to the owner.

Hence, the retailer has put four locations in New York, two in Missouri, three in Michigan, and one each in Oregon, Oklahoma and West Virginia, up for sale.

The intrigue: Party City can sell a lease to a tenant of its choosing, not the landlord's, the source says.

But the new tenant can't be identical to, or a competitor of, an existing tenant in the shopping center.

The landlord could attempt to regain control of the site and bring in a tenant of its choosing by participating in the auction.

Between the lines: Such auctions can be popular with entities that may not be able secure space in a shopping center because they are not the kind of tenant landlords prefer, the source says.

Zoom in: Likely tenants for the empty boxes of Party City are discounters such as T.J. Maxx and Burlington stores, supermarket chains and even medical-related stores, the source says.

For example, empty storefronts have been filled by outpatient clinics of cancer centers.

Yes, but: Once the auctions begin, some of the landlords may return to the negotiating table given the leverage Party City has, the source says.

The bottom line: Many leases may be renegotiated because it is cheaper for the landlord to keep a tenant in place rather than incur the costs of replacing it with a new one, the source says.

In the case of Party City, which is a unique concept, there's an argument to be made that it will emerge from bankruptcy as a stronger credit and as a more reliable tenant.

What's next: Party City has said more leases will be put up for auction in the coming weeks.