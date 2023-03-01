Party City's lease auction tests retail real estate market
Party City's auction of 12 of its leases will give retailers and landlords alike a sense of the appetite for retail real estate.
Why it matters: Distressed and bankrupt retailers attempting to restructure their physical footprints hope the acceleration of new store openings, led by discounters such as dollar stores, will support their efforts.
Details: Party City is rejecting leases that landlords are unwilling to renegotiate more favorable terms for the party supplier, a source familiar with the situation explains.
- Party City owns the leases that, though technically a liability, can have value to the owner.
- Hence, the retailer has put four locations in New York, two in Missouri, three in Michigan, and one each in Oregon, Oklahoma and West Virginia, up for sale.
The intrigue: Party City can sell a lease to a tenant of its choosing, not the landlord's, the source says.
- But the new tenant can't be identical to, or a competitor of, an existing tenant in the shopping center.
- The landlord could attempt to regain control of the site and bring in a tenant of its choosing by participating in the auction.
Between the lines: Such auctions can be popular with entities that may not be able secure space in a shopping center because they are not the kind of tenant landlords prefer, the source says.
Zoom in: Likely tenants for the empty boxes of Party City are discounters such as T.J. Maxx and Burlington stores, supermarket chains and even medical-related stores, the source says.
- For example, empty storefronts have been filled by outpatient clinics of cancer centers.
Yes, but: Once the auctions begin, some of the landlords may return to the negotiating table given the leverage Party City has, the source says.
The bottom line: Many leases may be renegotiated because it is cheaper for the landlord to keep a tenant in place rather than incur the costs of replacing it with a new one, the source says.
- In the case of Party City, which is a unique concept, there's an argument to be made that it will emerge from bankruptcy as a stronger credit and as a more reliable tenant.
What's next: Party City has said more leases will be put up for auction in the coming weeks.